If you are a fan of horror movies than you must know the Pennywise v.s chucky wallpaper. The most famous horror or scary character. Chucky wallpaper Pennywise HD app contains high Quality and scary images of chucky v.s Pennywise . This application contains wallpapers

For the lovers of horror movies, this app is best and we hope, you all will love these wallpapers.

*Free of cost application

*Easy to use interface

*Internet is required

*Great collection of wallpapers

*Set wallpapers options

*Download option

NOTE - This app is unofficial.

Disclaimer - Each and every picture or image is hotlinked from a source where hotlinking is allowed. None of the images or pictures are hosted on the app. All logos/images/names are copyrights of their perspective owners. These images are not endorsed by any of the perspective owners, and the images are used simply for entertainment purposes. No copyright infringement is intended, and any request to remove one of the images/logos/names will be honored.

If you like it don't forget to rate us! Thanks for your reviews friends, Enjoy!