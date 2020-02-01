Your source to discover the most popular, top rated and upcoming movies and TV shows.
Main features :
- Differents lists of movies: Popular, Upcoming, and Top Rated Movies lists
- Search movies easily
- A regularly updated list of movies
- Play movie trailer
- Movies cover and overview
- Useful information as Duration, Budget, Revenue, Genres of movies
- Get release date and rating satisfaction percent
- Discover cast & crew with photos.
- Get movies recommendations based on a chosen movie
DISCLAIMER!
Our app doesn't stream or offer movies watching or downloading.
SOURCE OF INFORMATION
All movies information and images are from TMDb licensed under CC BY-NC 4.0:
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/4.0/
We use the TMDb API but is not endorsed or certified by TMDb:
https://www.themoviedb.org/documentation/api/terms-of-use
