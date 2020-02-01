X

Pelisplus : TV Shows & Movies for iOS

By Hamza Moustaid Free

Developer's Description

Your source to discover the most popular, top rated and upcoming movies and TV shows.

Main features :

- Differents lists of movies: Popular, Upcoming, and Top Rated Movies lists

- Search movies easily

- A regularly updated list of movies

- Play movie trailer

- Movies cover and overview

- Useful information as Duration, Budget, Revenue, Genres of movies

- Get release date and rating satisfaction percent

- Discover cast & crew with photos.

- Get movies recommendations based on a chosen movie

DISCLAIMER!

Our app doesn't stream or offer movies watching or downloading.

SOURCE OF INFORMATION

All movies information and images are from TMDb licensed under CC BY-NC 4.0:

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/4.0/

We use the TMDb API but is not endorsed or certified by TMDb:

https://www.themoviedb.org/documentation/api/terms-of-use

Release February 1, 2020
Date Added February 1, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

