Make the most of your visit to Peddlers Village, one of Pennsylvanias premier attractions, located in Lahaska, Bucks County!

Spend a few hours, an evening, or a few days on our spectacular 42-acre property that offers that best in shopping, dining, lodging, indoor family fun, and year-round entertainment for visitors of all ages.

The Peddlers Village app provides easy access to festival information, shop listings, interactive maps, restaurant hours and menus, calendar of events, coupons, inn accommodations and reservations, fun quizzes, a visitor survey, and a Village-wide scavenger hunt with a prizes.