X

Peddler's Village for iOS

By Peddlers Village Partnership Free

Developer's Description

By Peddlers Village Partnership

Make the most of your visit to Peddlers Village, one of Pennsylvanias premier attractions, located in Lahaska, Bucks County!

Spend a few hours, an evening, or a few days on our spectacular 42-acre property that offers that best in shopping, dining, lodging, indoor family fun, and year-round entertainment for visitors of all ages.

The Peddlers Village app provides easy access to festival information, shop listings, interactive maps, restaurant hours and menus, calendar of events, coupons, inn accommodations and reservations, fun quizzes, a visitor survey, and a Village-wide scavenger hunt with a prizes.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.3

General

Release February 10, 2020
Date Added February 10, 2020
Version 1.0.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Emirates Loto

Free
Collect, Play, Win.
iOS
Emirates Loto

Popcart: Find Supplies Online

Free
Find Supplies & Compare Prices.
iOS
Popcart: Find Supplies Online

Fetch Rewards: Grocery Savings

Free
Turn receipts into gift cards.
iOS
Fetch Rewards: Grocery Savings

Whistle: Sell Phones & Laptops

Free
Selling App for Electronics.
iOS
Whistle: Sell Phones & Laptops

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping