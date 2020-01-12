X

Availability and Access

This app is available to premium users of Pearson Online English - ME&TR. To register a free 7 day trial account please go to onlineenglish.pearson.com/. Subscription cannot be purchased through the app.

English fluency has never been more important than in todays job market. But every learner is different. Pearson Online English - ME&TR offers an unprecedented, personalized digital learning experience. Our uniquely personal, digital approach boosts employability because we empower individuals to learn English with a focus on educational discipline, career goals, and individual proficiency level.

How it works

Choose from wide selection of real English content that is updated daily so that you can learn phrases which are relevant to your needs and interests. Study in context with videos of people accomplishing daily tasks, audio recordings of real-life situations, karaoke-style music lessons and up-to-date news stories from leading media companies like the Associated Press.

Premium Features

- 24/7, any device: Learn anytime, anywhere on mobile, tablet or computer

- Lesson updated daily: Learn English from real-world authentic content that is refreshed every day

- Private & group tutoring: Schedule a session & receive feedback (Classes available not available via app)

- Real time progress tracking: Monitor your progress and retain a clear sense of achievement with every lesson you complete.

Learn more: http://onlineenglish.pearson.com

