Pearl vine means "fought for beads", Just as a single pearl becomes a bead of pearls, so also a person is added here and becomes a huge group.

Once the person who joins this system gets connected to it forever.

PV Mynt is a peer-to-peer Internet currency that enables instant, near nominal cost payments to anyone in the world. PV Mynt is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. PV Mynt features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currency. With substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, PV Mynt is a proven medium of commerce complementary to PV Mynt.