Welcome to Peach: A brand-new way of socializing!

Peach Live is an exciting app to get closer to your friends! Feel boring and want some company? Always thought about venturing out of your old social circle? Peach Live is offering a new and fashionable way to connect with friends anywhere! Message friends using text, photo, voice, and video.We strive to make it simpler and more enjoyable for you to connect with friends worldwide, and build better relationships on Peach.

Highlight Features

-Quick Login

One-click login! Showcase the best you on Peach Live! Get to know others in the simplest way.

-Safe chat

Tap on the screen to chat with friends. Share your moments at any time, anywhere!

-Instant messages

We offer you multiple chat options, including sending messages, photos, voice and videos to help you keep in touch with friends.

-Fun gifts

In addition to the traditional chat way, Peach bring you more options to build close friendship.Send gifts and LIKE your friends quickly!

Welcome to Peach, a decent community for people who are polite and friendly. Download Peach and start your journey now!

VIP membership benefits:

1. Unlock chats, including text, photos, audio messages;

2. Get more free text translation during the chat;

3. Recommended to others in the hotlist;

4. Unlock the instant video & audio calls feature, but you need to purchase gems to enjoy the calls with anyone.

Gems benefits:

1. Gems are used in the video & audio call;

2. Gems can be used to buy multiple gifts. Sending gifts to friends and have a great time!

Privacy Policy:

- In Peach Live video chat app, all personal information is securely stored.

- Please take caution when delivering sensitive information, because you are responsible for the information you provide to the other party once you connect through Peach.

- Sexual, pornographic, or nude behaviors are not allowed and users generating them will be immediately banned.