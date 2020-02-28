Open your Paytm Money mutual funds investment account online within minutes.

Investment Benefits on Paytm Money:

- Higher Returns

Get upto 1% higher returns by investing in Direct Plans of Mutual Fund Schemes. Pay no commissions or any charges on buying and selling of direct mutual fund plans

- Leading Mutual Fund Companies

Invest in mutual fund schemes of all 40 mutual fund companies in India:

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, Axis Mutual Fund, Baroda Pioneer Mutual Fund, BNP Paribas Mutual Fund, BOI AXA Mutual Fund, Canara Robeco Mutual Fund, DHFL Pramerica Mutual Fund, DSP Mutual Fund, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, Essel Mutual Fund, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, HSBC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, IDBI Mutual Fund, IDFC Mutual Fund, IIFL Mutual Fund, Indiabulls Mutual Fund, Invesco Mutual Fund, ITI Mutual Fund, JM Financial Mutual Fund, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund, L&T Mutual Fund, LIC Mutual Fund, Mahindra Mutual Fund, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, Parag Parikh Mutual Fund, Principal Mutual Fund, Quant Mutual Fund, Quantum Mutual Fund, Reliance Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund, Shriram Mutual Fund, Sundaram Mutual Fund, Tata Mutual Fund, Taurus Mutual Fund, Union Mutual Fund, UTI Mutual Fund, YES Mutual Fund

- New to Investing?

Investing in mutual funds for the first-time? Presenting Investment Packs - curated investment portfolio plan by our advisory experts based on your risk profile. In addition to investment packs recommended by Paytm Money Advisory team, you can

also explore & invest in packs recommended by Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Mutual Fund, Morningstar, Nippon Mutual Fund & SBI Mutual Fund

- Track, Manage & Automate SIP Investments

Stay updated with your mutual fund investments real-time on the app, track your SIPs anytime through the day. Enable one-tap investments by setting up auto-pay - a one-time mandate to automate investments in SIP & Lumpsum mode.

- Switch from Regular to Direct Plans

Investments across multiple platforms? Enjoy simple one-tap switch from platforms such as ET Money, Groww, Zerodha, Scripbox, MyCAMS, Karvy, AMCs, etc to Paytm Money at zero cost..

- Insta-Redemption Schemes

Earn more than savings bank interest of 3.5% p.a. Manage your money smartly, invest in insta-redemption (liquid) funds & enjoy easy instant withdrawal without any penalty.

- Tax Saver Funds

Invest in equity linked savings schemes (ELSS) to save taxes upto Rs46,800 under 80C deductions & get higher returns than other tax saving options like PPF, Fixed Deposits, Insurance linked plans, etc.

- Types of Mutual Funds

Make mutual fund investments in different types of funds to achieve your short-term and long-term goals like:

Large cap, Small cap, Mid cap, Balanced, ELSS Tax Saving, Debt, Liquid funds & Index funds

- Mutual Fund Ratings

Discover Mutual Fund scheme ratings offered by credible agencies like Value Research, MorningStar & CRISIL for smart mutual fund investment decisions.

- Mutual Fund Returns Calculator

Make an informed choice with returns calculator to arrive at expected returns basis the scheme, amount you choose to invest & the time-horizon

- Payment Options for Investments

Experience seamless payments for investments with multiple options such as NetBanking, UPI and Auto-Pay

- Data Privacy & Protection

We take privacy seriously. Bank-level security protects your sensitive personal details and prevents unauthorized access & use of your information. Your investment details are always safe and secured with us.

- Fully Transparent Tracking

Your money moves directly from your bank account to mutual fund houses and back.

Have questions? Reach out to us for any query directly from the app.

Visit our website: https://paytmmoney.com/