Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Payment & Expenses Reminder for iOS

By Evgeny Turchaninov $0.99

Developer's Description

By Evgeny Turchaninov

Introducing Payment & Expenses Reminder - The simplest way to organize your payments. Forget about those complicated apps that are way to frustrating to use and say yes to a payments reminder app which is straightforward and extremely simple to use.

INCOME

Enter your monthly income or any income you earn throughout the month within the app. The income has green color and serves as a base.

PAID

See your already paid monthly expenses and payments clearly on the dashboard. They have red color and are deducted from your total income.

UPCOMMING

Overview your upcoming payments while checking your current balance. Plan your funds smartly!

REMINDERS

For the upcoming payments that are due, you can receive notifications that will serve as reminders to not forget and pay the amount you owe. Alternatively, set exact time and date when to get the reminders.

SORT PAYMENTS HISTORY & PLAN AHEAD

Sort payment records within the app and set upcoming payments for the next 12 months (you can even sync data via iCloud). This is all viable in the summary section where you can also view single payments, upcoming payments, debts with passed periods and so on.

Now its the time to sort your payments.

Simplify the way you plan your payments and get reminders to never miss a debt and payment obligation.

Download the simple finance app that will organize your earnings and expenses in a neat way!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release August 17, 2020
Date Added August 17, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Blockchain - Bitcoin Wallet

Free
The World's Most Popular Bitcoin Wallet, featured in the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal.
iOS
Blockchain - Bitcoin Wallet

Venmo

Free
Make and share payments.
iOS
Venmo

PayPal - Send and request money safely

Free
Tap into your money.
iOS
PayPal - Send and request money safely

Mint: Personal Finance, Budget, Bills & Money

Free
Mint is the free, effortless way to manage your money in one place.
iOS
Mint: Personal Finance, Budget, Bills & Money

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now