With this mobile app you can order pet food & supplies online for delivery in San Francisco. Order by 8am for FREE same day delivery in your specified time slot. We deliver throughout San Francisco Monday-Friday with only a $50 minimum.
Pawtrero BathHouse & Feed Co. is San Francisco's go to store for raw, freeze dried & natural foods for dogs & cats at competitive prices! We also carry a full line of treats, toys & supplies.
All products included in our loyalty program will automatically be added to your loyalty account when you order online.