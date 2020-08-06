Join or Sign In

Pawtrero BathHouse & Feed Co. for iOS

By Pawtrero Hill Bathouse & Feed Free

Developer's Description

By Pawtrero Hill Bathouse & Feed

With this mobile app you can order pet food & supplies online for delivery in San Francisco. Order by 8am for FREE same day delivery in your specified time slot. We deliver throughout San Francisco Monday-Friday with only a $50 minimum.

Pawtrero BathHouse & Feed Co. is San Francisco's go to store for raw, freeze dried & natural foods for dogs & cats at competitive prices! We also carry a full line of treats, toys & supplies.

All products included in our loyalty program will automatically be added to your loyalty account when you order online.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release August 6, 2020
Date Added August 6, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

