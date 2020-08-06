With this mobile app you can order pet food & supplies online for delivery in San Francisco. Order by 8am for FREE same day delivery in your specified time slot. We deliver throughout San Francisco Monday-Friday with only a $50 minimum.

Pawtrero BathHouse & Feed Co. is San Francisco's go to store for raw, freeze dried & natural foods for dogs & cats at competitive prices! We also carry a full line of treats, toys & supplies.

All products included in our loyalty program will automatically be added to your loyalty account when you order online.