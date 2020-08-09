Welcome to the new game of the most adorable cat game, PawPaw Cat 2 !

Now PawPaw Cat 2 has new 8 cutest kittens, new design and new features in the perfect pet care game ! New talking cat game ! PawPaw Cat 2 !

PawPaw Cat 2 now has 4 male cats, 4 female cats, and all of the new colorful cats repeat what you say when you speak, and PawPaw Cat 2 offers great fun. Are you ready for a great Talking pet game ?

Let's make PawPaw Cat 2 happy by feeding the cats with delicious foods!

Wash your cat friend in the bubble bath in different colors and cute bubbles!

In PawPaw Cat 2, put your cat to sleep in her cute bed in the bedroom and love her!

Pick up and decorate the kitty with cute and stylish accessories from the store!

Design all the furniture, furniture and rooms in your kitty house!

Want to have fun with great mini-games? PawPaw Cat 2 is waiting for you with great mini-games!

You want to change the color of the cat? You can claim each of the 8 different cats at any time!

Don't miss the daily rewards and get your reward and make your cat happy!

Build different and harmonious thematic rooms in PawPaw Cat 2!

PawPaw Cat 2 features

- 8 different and adorable kittens.

- You can give a name to your cat.

- All cats are talking cat in Pawpaw Cat 2.

- Design your all in-game rooms, home and cat.

- Buy many different accessories for your cat and make your cat stylish!

- Delicious and nutritious cat food and fruits.

- Colorful bubbles and a nice bath animations.

- Daily rewards and gift boxes.

Marvelous mini games

- Bubble shooter : Play a perfect bubble shooter game and rescue the cute raccoon's babies.

- Space shooter : Choose your spaceship, get on it, and be ready for a marvelous space shooting game.

- Jelly candy : A perfect match-3 candy popping, classic game with adventurous levels and great candies. You will love jelly candy game.

- Fruit link : Another perfect match-3 genre game which will you play with delicious fruits. Match the same fruits and pass the fun levels.

- Brick breaker : A perfect brick breaking and ball shooter game which will you enjoy it. Have a great time and entertain yourself !

- Food Ninja : A classic food ninja game with different rewards and foods.

- Jumper : How many floors can you jump with your in-game cat ?

- Card Memory : Our little friends will love to play memory game. Use your memory and exercise your mind!

We are always open to suggestions that would help us develop our PawPaw Cat game. For any questions or suggestions, please contact our team.

Do you like PawPawGames ? Check our market page out and explore out other great games !

Website : tosiatech.com.tr

Instagram : pawpawgame

Pawpaw Cat 2 is a great talking pet and cat care game which you can play in your mobile phone or tablet with joy ! Get ready to play with your kitten, talk with your talking cat and have fun together!

PawPaw Cat 2 has 24 different in-game languages.

Pawpaw Cat 2 can be played offline and no registration is needed to play Pawpaw Cat.

ATTENTION! PawPaw Cat 2 is a free game, in addition to adverts, in-game diamonds and gold can also be purchased for real money to use some of the features in the game. If you don't want to use in-game purchases, you can disable in-app purchases from the settings section of your mobile device or tablet.