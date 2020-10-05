Join or Sign In

Pauli & Friends for iOS

By Discoverybooks

Developer's Description

By Discoverybooks

The books of the Pauli & Friends series are the first with functions relating to your childs developement!

With this app you can bring the characters of the book to life in 3D and it allows you to record and play back your own voice content for each page. For a careful and responsible introduction to the digital world. An exciting journey of discovery for parents and children.

Through all these functions, stories get a completely new narrative style. This helps to improve your

childs ability to concentrate and to allow for an enhanced development of your toddlers language.

ONE APP FOR THREE STORIES

Pauli & Sea Friends

Enjoy Pauli and his friends at an underwater quest. Find the gold treasure of the Pirate-Octopus. With the free Pauli-App you can steer Paulis yellow submarine or use many other funny features.

Pauli & Circus Friends

Pauli and his friends are visiting the circus. With the Pauli&Friends App you can fire the circus canon or trifle with the ringmaster. A funny show is waiting for you.

Pauli & Space Friends

This adventure brings Pauli into space. Find out which of Paulis friends are hiding throughout the book. With the Pauli&Friends App you can steer a rocket through space or you can catch funny space-sheeps.

APP FUNCTIONS

- Augmented Reality Effects

- Voice Effects

- Paint Function

For more details visit our website: www.discoverybooks.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.10

General

Release October 5, 2020
Date Added October 5, 2020
Version 1.10

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
