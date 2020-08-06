Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Your ideal meal is just a few taps away. Download the Paul's Pancake Parlor app free for iPhone today.
With the Paul's Pancake Parlor mobile app, ordering food has never been easier. Whether you're looking for a quick snack or a full meal, we've got you covered. Just browse our easy-to-use menu, customize it how you'd like, place your order using our secure payment system, and sit back! A push notification will alert you when your order will be ready.
With the Paul's Pancake Parlor app, you can:
- Browse our menu for your favorite dishes and customize them how you'd like
- Save your delivery addresses and payment methods securely to check out in just a few taps
- Place future food orders up to seven days in advance
- Get restaurant location, hours, and contact information