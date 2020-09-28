PATURA.Luda.farm - The app for monitoring your pasture fence and the entire farm.

Connect your GSM fence alarm, your GSM power socket, and the free appointment planner on one platform: PATURA.Luda.farm.

There you can control your electric fences, switch electrical devices on and off, and manage your appointments and tasks. PATURA.Luda.Farm will be an essential part of your daily work.

In the FenceAlarm area you can analyse information from your PATURA GSM fence alarm. You can track the fence voltage of your electric fence and automatically receive an alarm if there are problems with the fence.

In the SmartPlug section, you can remotely control the PATURA GSM socket and switch on or off any electrical devices such as energisers, heaters, lighting, motors, or heatable drinking systems.

In the ToDo area, you can manage your daily tasks and those of your employees and family members - simply send tasks to others or have tasks sent to you by others.

Thanks to PATURA.Luda.Farm, you no longer have to constantly control everything yourself nor do you have to worry about routine tasks. Youre left with a secure feeling, the work goes more efficiently, and you can concentrate on the truly important tasks.

Advantages

- The PATURA.Luda.Farm App works on all smartphones and tablets as well as in your web browser.

- Thanks to the simple user interface, the App can be used anywhere - in the field, in the stable, or in the house.

- PATURA.Luda.Farm, in combination with the PATURA GSM pasture fence alarm, monitors your fence and other electrical devices around the clock.

- Be warned if the fence voltage is too low and the fence needs to be checked.

- Switch your 230 V energiser on or off remotely via the PATURA GSM socket using an App.

- Switch electrical systems on or off via the PATURA GSM socket and have alarming messages sent to you in the event of a power failure or based on power consumption or temperature.