The official Patrice Evra animated keyboard!

Curated by Patrice Evra himself, choose to send Patrice working out, loving this game, and more!

You can send Patrice Evra animated emoji across all messaging and social platforms including iMessage, WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, etc.

First time downloading iMessage stickers?

1. Open a message with the contact you would like to send a Patrice Evra emoji to

2. Tap the App button (it looks like an A)

3. Tap the Patrice Evra emoji icon

Powered by Genies. Any questions? DM @Genies