Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Patrice Evra's Genies for iOS

By DormSwoop $0.99

Developer's Description

By DormSwoop

The official Patrice Evra animated keyboard!

Curated by Patrice Evra himself, choose to send Patrice working out, loving this game, and more!

You can send Patrice Evra animated emoji across all messaging and social platforms including iMessage, WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, etc.

First time downloading iMessage stickers?

1. Open a message with the contact you would like to send a Patrice Evra emoji to

2. Tap the App button (it looks like an A)

3. Tap the Patrice Evra emoji icon

Powered by Genies. Any questions? DM @Genies

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release July 22, 2020
Date Added July 22, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Watch the most talked about TV programs and films from the around the world.
iOS
Netflix

Rakuten Viki: TV Dramas & Movies

Free
Be entertained with a variety of TV shows and movies from Korea, China, Japan, Taiwan and Thailand.
iOS
Rakuten Viki: TV Dramas & Movies

YouTube TV

Free
Watch and record live TV from top broadcast & cable networks such as ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, FX & more.
iOS
YouTube TV

OnDemandKorea: Watch Korean TV

Free
Watch the most recent and popular Korean dramas, movies, and a variety of programs.
iOS
OnDemandKorea: Watch Korean TV

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now