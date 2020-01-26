Pathan & Afghan Turban Photo Editor offers you various & latest HD Pathan Turban photo,pthan turbans for an instant Pathan Turban growth easily and free to use and edit your face differently.

Pathan Turban Photo Editor & pathan photo frames is a free to used all the pathan Turban stickers and set it into your face and enjoy fun with friends.

pathan zalmi likes turbans, like psl photo suite which have Karachi kings afridi,queta,peshawar zalmi also most people love turbans of pathans.

Using Pathan Turban Photo Editor you create cool Afghani Turban or dastar looks using only your photo and transform your self into a pathan Turban man quickly and easy.

Pathan Turbans Photo Editor & Turban photo frames application provides different and unique style or different color afghan Turbans with different size or pattern.

You can change the turbans color or also rotate or adjust your pathan turbans with different and amazing tools. Also you can add different glasses or add different text on your editor photo.

* Fashionable,Unique, latest and stylish photo suits and turbans collection.

* Select your pic or photo from gallery or capture image.

* Drag,move and resize your turban photo with multi touch.

* you can crop unnecessary background or extra areas from your editable photo.

* 50+ turbans collection.

* Select your choice photo Frames from latest collection.

* No Internet required.

* Share your creation with friends on social network.

Download for free and enjoy....