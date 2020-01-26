X

Pathan & Afghan Turban Photo Editor & Changer 2020 for Android

By Sooper Dooper Apps Free

Developer's Description

By Sooper Dooper Apps

Pathan & Afghan Turban Photo Editor offers you various & latest HD Pathan Turban photo,pthan turbans for an instant Pathan Turban growth easily and free to use and edit your face differently.

Pathan Turban Photo Editor & pathan photo frames is a free to used all the pathan Turban stickers and set it into your face and enjoy fun with friends.

pathan zalmi likes turbans, like psl photo suite which have Karachi kings afridi,queta,peshawar zalmi also most people love turbans of pathans.

Using Pathan Turban Photo Editor you create cool Afghani Turban or dastar looks using only your photo and transform your self into a pathan Turban man quickly and easy.

Pathan Turbans Photo Editor & Turban photo frames application provides different and unique style or different color afghan Turbans with different size or pattern.

You can change the turbans color or also rotate or adjust your pathan turbans with different and amazing tools. Also you can add different glasses or add different text on your editor photo.

* Fashionable,Unique, latest and stylish photo suits and turbans collection.

* Select your pic or photo from gallery or capture image.

* Drag,move and resize your turban photo with multi touch.

* you can crop unnecessary background or extra areas from your editable photo.

* 50+ turbans collection.

* Select your choice photo Frames from latest collection.

* No Internet required.

* Share your creation with friends on social network.

Download for free and enjoy....

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.11

General

Release January 26, 2020
Date Added January 26, 2020
Version 1.0.11

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Use your Netflix account to access streaming movies and TV Shows, right on your device.
Android
Netflix

DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Free
Watch all your favorite dramas from around the world.
Android
DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Free
Watch major broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, and your local sports channels.
Android
YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Free
Watch Live TV for sports, news, and can't-miss events on the device of your choice.
Android
Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping