PathKeeper is a fast and easy way to visualize your location history. Explore your location path, track your visits, share your experiences, and more.

Top Features:

* LOCATION PATH. Automatically draws your location path and generates visit pins on a map over time

* VISIT PINS. Interactive pin bar allows you to revisit and tag locations youve visited

* AUTOTAGGING. Once a location is tagged, PathKeeper will automatically tag it next time, giving you data around when you visit and how often

* SHARING. Share your trace with friends, even if they dont have PathKeeper

* VIDEO REPLAY. Watch your days play back as an interactive video

* BATTERY OPTIMIZATION. Dotted line indicates that the app is utilizing intelligent GPS management to save power, minimizing impact on your battery life

Have an idea for a feature you would like to see? Tell us at support@pathkeeperapp.com.

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PathKeeperApp/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/pathkeeperapp

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pathkeeperapp/

PathKeeper measures device data, including location, for the purpose of analytics, reporting, and ad customization. Location data is pooled with data collected from hundreds of thousands of other participants to provide meaningful insights to third parties. Analytics and reporting are limited to aggregates of multiple users. Opt out at any time by uninstalling the app.

Terms of Service: https://www.placed.com/terms-of-service-panelist

