The Patch App & Go Smart Network Tester is the one man device that lets you test your network installation and trace unidentified network cables using your iphone.

Patch App & Go T1 is the one man Data Continuity Tester and Cable Tracer, powered by any mobile device running on android or IOS. Download the app to your device and testing of any Lan cable becomes a quick and easy process.

The App works with our Patch App & Go Tester. The Tester is supplied with 6 Smart Remote Plugs (with the option of buying more) which are individual programmed with numbers from 1 to 6. As you test Patch App & Go will visually display a pass or fail, as well as confirming the unique ID of the smart plug currently being tested.

Patch App & Go Continuity Tester

The Patch App & Go T1 is suitable for testing Cat 5e, Cat 6, Cat 6A, unshielded and shielded network cables. As the device performs each test, the results will appear as a pass or fail on your mobile device. When a fail is reported, the app will instantly display errors such as mis-wires, split pairs, shorts and open ends.

Patch App & Go Cable Tracer

Patch App & Go can be used to trace unidentified or unlabelled data ports. By inserting the Smart Remote Plugs into the ports of the Patch Panel, Patch App & Go will send a trace from the Wall outlet, through the data cable to the uniquely numbered Smart Remote Plug, activating its LED and displaying the plugs ID on the app.

Saves Time & Money

Patch App & Go eliminates the need and additional expense of having two men on site to carry out testing, or the time consuming method of testing by yourself. By using as many Smart Remote Plugs available, you can test your installation quickly and more importantly by yourself.

Features:

Test Continuity

Test and verify the correct termination of any 4 Pair network cable. The App will instantly display a visual pass or fail.

Wiremap Results

Wiremap for Miswires, Split Pairs, Shorts and Open ends. Results are instantly visible on your mobile device.

Cable Tracer

Patch App & Go allows you to quickly trace unidentified 4 pair network cables back to their corresponding ports on the Patch Panel or Wall Outlet by using the Smart Remote Plugs.

One Man Tester

With the use of multiple Smart Remote Plugs, Patch App & Go allows the user to test a number of network points in quick succession without additional assistance.

Smart Remote Plugs

Each Patch App & Go kit is supplied with 6 Smart Remote Plugs, with the option of buying more. The Smart Remote Plugs can be used for both testing and tracing any 4 pair network cables.

Numbered Remote Plugs

Smart Remote Plugs are individually programmed with their unique ID numbers. As testing or tracing is being carried out, the App will identify the plugs unique ID.

Rechargeable Battery

The Patch App & Go T1 Dongle is fitted with a 1150mAh lithium polymer rechargeable battery & comes supplied with a USB Charging Cable.

PDF Test Reports

Individual site test reports are automatically saved on your device, which can be viewed, emailed and printed for submission to your customer.

Innovative Design

Pioneering, ground breaking, novel, ingenious, advanced, original - Patch App & Go is all of these things, packed into one tester.

Saves Time & Money

Eliminates the need for a two man team to test your installation, or the hours it would take for one man to test by himself.