The official mobile app for Pat's Family Pizzeria is now here. Ordering from Pat's Family Pizzeria is as easy as eating a Pizza! With this app you can track your loyalty points, view your coupons, pay with your gift card and order your favorite food online.

Features:

Easily find the nearest location and get directions.

Track your loyalty points.

Register and use your gift cards.

Directly call a store from the app, especially when you're starving!

Place orders online.

Guest Checkout allows you to order without signing in.

Orders are automatically saved to your account for easy reordering.

Find coupons available to use at your selected store.

Follow us on social media.

This app services ONLY the following Pat's Family Restaurant Locations:

Pat's Family Pizzeria - Lewes

Pat's Family Pizzeria - Dover

Tell us your experience about the app by clicking here: http://www.patspizzeria.com/

What's new in version 1.1.98

Release February 9, 2020
Date Added February 9, 2020
Version 1.1.98

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
