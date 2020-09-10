Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Passport by doc.ai for iOS

By WellPoint Inc. Free

Developer's Description

By WellPoint Inc.

Passport, your private health signature, is designed for a safe return to work, community, and social life. Passport helps you check for potential symptoms of infectious diseases and determines your return-to-work eligibility. Youll confirm your health status by completing a series of symptom questions based on validated guidelines (e.g., CDC, state, or employer-specific) before being cleared to return to work. Passport uses privacy-preserving techniques that keep your private health data on your smartphone. Your health data never leaves the phone and never goes to a server.

Employers can customize the questions/criteria in the app via a web-based dashboard to suit their specific return-to-work eligibility guidelines by office or facility location. If youre an employer and would like to use the Passport app as a return-to-work tool for your employees, please visit https://doc.ai/passport-business and request a demo for more information about access to the dashboard and customization. Note that Passport uses a privacy-first approach. Employers never see their employees health data; they only see if they are eligible to return to work.

Disclaimer

doc.ai is not responsible for the content or accuracy of information provided by employees in the app nor its use in any specific situation. Note that the criteria and information in the app may change over time.

The app is based on individual declarations and assumes the information provided is accurate. The Passport app is not a healthcare provider and the information provided is not intended for medical diagnosis, guidance, advice, or treatment. Any health concerns employees or community members have should be addressed with their healthcare providers. 9-1-1 should be dialed for any medical emergency. Passport is currently available in the U.S.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0.3

General

Release September 10, 2020
Date Added September 10, 2020
Version 2.0.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Lose It - Calorie Counter and Weight Loss Tracker

Free
Rock your weight goals in one app, the easy way.
iOS
Lose It - Calorie Counter and Weight Loss Tracker

First Aid by American Red Cross

Free
Get simple step-by-step instructions guide you through everyday first aid scenarios.
iOS
First Aid by American Red Cross

Argus Calorie Counter Diet, Activity, Step Tracker

Free
Be fitter. Be healthier. Be the best you. Find friends in the largest fitness community. Log all activities (steps, run, walk, weight, etc).
iOS
Argus Calorie Counter Diet, Activity, Step Tracker

Calm: Meditation to Relax, Focus & Sleep Better

Free
Calm is the #1 app for mindfulness and meditation to bring more clarity, joy and peace to your daily life.
iOS
Calm: Meditation to Relax, Focus & Sleep Better

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now