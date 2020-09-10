Passport, your private health signature, is designed for a safe return to work, community, and social life. Passport helps you check for potential symptoms of infectious diseases and determines your return-to-work eligibility. Youll confirm your health status by completing a series of symptom questions based on validated guidelines (e.g., CDC, state, or employer-specific) before being cleared to return to work. Passport uses privacy-preserving techniques that keep your private health data on your smartphone. Your health data never leaves the phone and never goes to a server.

Employers can customize the questions/criteria in the app via a web-based dashboard to suit their specific return-to-work eligibility guidelines by office or facility location. If youre an employer and would like to use the Passport app as a return-to-work tool for your employees, please visit https://doc.ai/passport-business and request a demo for more information about access to the dashboard and customization. Note that Passport uses a privacy-first approach. Employers never see their employees health data; they only see if they are eligible to return to work.

Disclaimer

doc.ai is not responsible for the content or accuracy of information provided by employees in the app nor its use in any specific situation. Note that the criteria and information in the app may change over time.

The app is based on individual declarations and assumes the information provided is accurate. The Passport app is not a healthcare provider and the information provided is not intended for medical diagnosis, guidance, advice, or treatment. Any health concerns employees or community members have should be addressed with their healthcare providers. 9-1-1 should be dialed for any medical emergency. Passport is currently available in the U.S.