Passport & ID Photo by Andy for Android

By Mr Andrew Garfield Free

This handy app lets you take Passport Photos or ID Photos that are promptly dispatched for less than your average photo booth price.

The benefit of this app is you can take the photo in the comfort of your home until you get one that you are happy with; no more embarrassing ID Photos!

What's better is you have more flexibility, especially when it comes to taking the photo of young children and those with disabilities.

I personally check each photo size meets the Standard size guidelines and I am more than happy to help with any queries.

What's new in version 1.2

Release July 21, 2020
Date Added July 21, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
