Pascal's Wager for iOS

By Giant Network $6.99

Early Purchase Reward: the Heroic Herald outfit for Terrence

- Event ends by March 1st 2020

- Outfit is scheduled to be delivered on February 16th, 2020

Devices support:

- System run iOS 9 and above

- iPhone 6s and above

- iPad models with 2G RAM or more

Description

Pascal's Wager is an action role playing game with the style of dark fantasy. The game provides its players with top-notch picture quality and a feast for the senses that the mobile platform has never had before. In the game, the world is shrouded by dark mist, where light is dim and mysterious. People there become lunatic, and nobody knows the secrets behind that.

Players can play multiple characters to experience the strong storyline and reveal various hidden areas of the map. Along the way, they will fight unbelievable enemies, confront epic bosses, and embrace overwhelming death and truth. All the while, they'll be engrossed by a magnificent soundtrack performed by a world-class orchestra.

Features

- An incredibly Rich and Deep story, 20 or more hours of content

- Four operable characters, with different combat modes and skill trees

- Dozens of different enemies, bringing extensive experience of hectic battles

- Diversified NPCs, responding to independent subplots

- Three-dimensional map with multiple layers

- Cinematic performance and storytelling, fully voiced dialog

- Powerfully attractive soundtracks, performed by a world-famous symphony orchestra

- Full controller support to ensure the best possible gameplay experience

- Pay to Play without any microtransactions or ads to cheapen the experience

- Substantial post-launch DLC adding to the story and characters

- Addition of robust PVP and PVE multiplayer modes to be added post-launch

Story

In ancient times, a natural disaster brought the Sun from high in the Sky to the depths of the Ocean, allowing a mysterious dark fog to blanket the World.

Simultaneously, Colossi, beings that were revered by descendants, roamed the lands for the very first time.

These Colossi, which emit the sparks of light that disperse the black fog, bring the only hope to mankind.

Thousands of years later, humanity has long grown accustomed to following in the footsteps of these revered beings as they travel through the black fog.

However, just as how the Sun was mysteriously brought down from the Sky, these Colossi have also began to fall mysteriously...

Terrence, a courier whom was expelled by the Church, has learned that his long estranged wife Teresa, may have some connection to the recent fall of the Colossi.

Setting forth on a journey filled with anguish, deception and possible redemption, Terrence seeks to find his wife and the truth behind their World.

What's new in version 1.0.33

Release January 18, 2020
Date Added January 18, 2020
Version 1.0.33

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPad Air, iPad Air Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 2 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Air 2, iPad Air 2 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 3 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 4, iPad mini 4 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (9.7â??inch), iPad Pro (9.7â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad (5th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (10.5â??inch), iPad Pro (10.5â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (6th generation), iPad Wiâ??Fi + Cellular (6th generation), iPad Pro (11â??inch), iPad Pro (11â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (3rd generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (3rd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini (5th generation), iPad mini (5th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad Air (3rd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (7th generation), iPad (7th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPod touch (6th generation), and iPod touch (7th generation).

