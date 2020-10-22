For party enthusiast, every time is party time. To invite friends and family, now at your fingertips. To celebrate any occasion or moments for many reasons, from personal to social, from baby shower to wedding, birthday wishes party invitation etc.. many reasons to share feelings. All in one app. An app for all.

Share & greet guest, friends, partners with greetings & invitation card maker app.

just download this user-friendly app.

* Features app the app

20+ Various Categories and 500+ card designs

- Wedding Greeting Cards

- Wedding Invitation Cards

- Birthday Invitation Cards

- Birthday Greeting Cards

- Anniversary Greeting Cards

- Anniversary Invitation cards

- Baby Shower Invitation Cards

- Bridal Shower

- House Warming

- cocktail party invitation

- New Born announcement and greetings

- Daily Quotes

- Miss you

- Thank you

- Love

- Sorry

- Friend Ship

- Congratulations

*Select the card you want to send

* You will get the ready image with greeting and invitation wordings

* Edit your name, add your own date, time and location in invitation and greeting cards

* You can view the sample image

* You can edit, rotate, and delete the text

* Add your own photo inside the photo frame with edit , Zoom in , Zoom out, change/delete photo features

Just have the perfect greeting and invitation at your finger tip