Partin/Han Tables for iOS

The Partin Tables for Urologists

What is the probability of prostate cancer prior to surgery?

The Partin Tables were originially developed by urologists Alan W. Partin, M.D., Ph.D., and Patrick C. Walsh, M.D. based upon accumulated data from hundreds of patients who had been treated for prostate cancer. The tables correlate the three things that were known about a mans disease -- PSA Level, Gleason Score, and estimated clinical stage to help men and their doctors predict the definitive Pathological Stage (determined after surgery, when a pathologist examines the removed prostate for the presence of cancer) and best course of on-going treatment. This application accepts as input the PSA, TNM, and Gleason Score and immediately returns the probabilities for:

Organ Confinement

Extraprostatic Extension

Seminal Vesicle Invasion

Lymph Node Invasion

The Han Tables for Urologists

What is the probability of prostate cancer recurring after surgery?

The Han Tables were developed by urologists, Misop Han, M.D., Alan W. Partin, M.D., Ph.D., and Patrick C. Walsh, M.D.. The Han tables were designed to predict the probability of the first evidence of recurrence (detectable PSA level) following surgery. Like the Partin Table Lookup described above, the Han Tables correlate the three common factors known about a mans prostate cancer PSA, TNM, and clinical stage in order to predict the probability of recurrence up to 10 years following surgery. This application accepts as input the PSA, TNM, and Gleason Score and immediately returns the recurrence probabilities for years 3, 5, 7, and 10 following surgery.

Release January 31, 2020
Date Added January 31, 2020
Version 6.0

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

