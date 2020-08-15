Join or Sign In

Particle.bit - Music bit video maker for Android

Virat Games

Developer's Description

Virat Games

Particle.bit Video Creator is an app for creating Particle video from Images, Music and share videos with your friends! This is one of the best Video Editor.

Particly app provides video status with a verity of songs & videos with Beat wise Particle, Spectrum, Visualizer, Spectrolizer, Equalizer, DJ Flash & Wave Music. By using this particle video maker with wave music effects app you can create any categories video like good morning video, sad video, funny video, horror video, magic video, festival video, etc.

You can make Unique video status for Love, Anniversary, New Year wishes, Valentine's Day, Birthday, God, Festival and Greetings with Beat wise particle effects with your favorite selected song track. Wave Music Particle.bit Video Status Maker has large animated effects song library, you can select your favorite video and create one romantic song in 1 minute. Particle Animation Effects, Awesome collection of animated video clips to change your simple image in a stunning look.

FEATURES

Beautiful User Interface

Fast performance, create the video in within a minute

Save HD quality video to our App Gallery of your phone.

Choose 30 Second Video Status Maker

Many Categories and VFX effect available

Small app size

Save and share a video with your friends.

Play Status Video which you like.

Different animated Particle available

Full Specifications

What's new in version 0.0.5

General

Release August 15, 2020
Date Added August 15, 2020
Version 0.0.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

