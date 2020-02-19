User raves:

"A mission control center to manage my illness."

"An all-in-one app for every aspect of Parkinson's."

"I use it every day and love it!"

Parkinsons LifeKit is a suite of tools that helps you be the best YOU that you can be today! With Parkinson's, we know that each day is different. Wouldn't it be great to keep track of your day-to-day ups and downs and keep a record all in one place? Your doctors would surely appreciate that!

Parkinson's LifeKit helps you do that by using a variety of tools for tracking your Parkinsons symptoms and finding patterns over time. You can use the app daily to track tremors, physical movement (including voice and central nervous system), cognitive function (including memory and mental agility), emotional state, and medication phases. Keep a detailed log of your medication regimen, set reminder alerts for medications, deep brain stimulation devices, and activities, keep detailed notes about your life, and create reports for your doctor. Parkinsons LifeKit is your simple-to-use all-in-one control center for tracking and managing your Parkinson's.

Parkinsons LifeKit was designed BY the Parkinsons community FOR the Parkinsons community. It was designed with input from patients, caretakers, neurologists, physical therapists, and brain researchers. The app's creator, Nick Pernisco, was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2011 at age 33, and he has personally used this app to manage his symptoms since 2017.He is also the author of the Amazon-bestselling book, Parkinson's Warrior.

The apps functionality represents the cutting edge in Parkinsons research and disease tracking. Regain control of your health by understanding how your body changes each day, measuring how it reacts to exercise, the timing of medication, and sleep.

The app uses activities and tests you can perform daily to objectively track your illness on different levels. The tremor tracker tracks the involuntary shaking common with Parkinson's and shows you the severity over time. The finger tap test is a well-researched stand-in for overall central nervous system health. The Stroop-style cognition test is able to measure overall cognitive health. A specialized voice test measures the ability for vocal cords to produce a wide dynamic range of loudness and frequencies. The mental health test measures your current emotional state and can track your mood over time. The memory test measures your short-term memory. Perform quick studies to track how your medications affect you from beginning to the end of your dosing. The app integrates with the Health app and the Apple Watch to track daily step count and active minutes.

The app also contains a resources section with a link to the exclusive Parkinson's Warrior Facebook group, links to articles and videos, and a link to buy the Parkinson's Warrior book, all right from the app!

You can use just a few features this suite has to offer, or become a power-user and use them all!

There are several Parkinsons apps available for free, but there is always a catch. They collect your data! But NOT Parkinson's LifeKit! When you download Parkinson's LifeKit, it is yours forever. There are no subscriptions, in-app purchases, account sign-ups, hidden costs, or giving up your data privacy. Your data is never seen by anyone but you (and whoever you decide to send it to). Just download the app and start using it. All updates and improvements are free of charge and included for life. By downloading this app, you are supporting small business and directly encouraging new research.

This product has not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.