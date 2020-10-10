Parking Nissan GT-R - this simulator is waiting for you with a huge city, 5 different game modes, unlimited modified and realistic graphics. Play incredible stunts and driving, choosing levels. Drive along the track and collect bonuses or perform many tricks in the parking tasks. This car is one of the fastest sports cars of our time, and you can also try it in the new parking mode! Start with the free ride mode, to feel the dimensions of this car, switch to parking mode.

Play this simulator with real drift car physics. This is a complete adventure game with perfect action and exciting moves. Driving is fully controllable thanks to a physics engine with fun physics, fast sports cars in the open world. Enjoy the simulator, drive a car in various conditions, drift, parking or in a race mode around the city.

Each new level on this car is more difficult and exciting than the previous one! Using the map and compass, you can find the gas station, airport or service station you need. Try to follow as many traffic rules as possible to get points with which you can unlock other sports cars.

The following modes are available in this simulator:

Amazing car driving game and stunts

Over 40 interesting levels

Complete tuning of sports cars

3D view from the cockpit

Dynamic camera angles

Drift physics

Powerful brakes

Realistic Driving Physics

A manually-created racing simulator gives you a unique opportunity to choose more than 100 ultra-modern cars for any game mode, from a quick race against the clock to an exciting parking lot.

Paint your car in any color, replace the wheels, change the license plate, install a spoiler on your car, paint the car glass, make the engine stronger, increase the maximum speed of the car.

The most realistic and extreme drifting or parking game you have ever experienced, a real car driving simulator!