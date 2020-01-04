Help rookie detective Parker solve cases and bring criminals to justice!

In Parker & Lane: Criminal Justice, a streak of murders plagues the city. Become a homicide detective and restore law and order in this unique crime investigation game!

Lily Parker is a smart and righteous detective who works hard to put criminals behind bars and make the world a better place, even if her own life is a mess. Victor Lane is a smug but charming criminal defense attorney who doesnt care who hes defending as long as hes getting paid. Hes also the best at his job.

When some of the criminals Lane defended in the past start dying, Parkers forced to work with him to find the culprit. Could it be one of the criminals victims? Or perhaps some kind of vigilante? Is Lane himself being targeted?

Immerse yourself in the first episode of an exciting time management story game, feel the thrill of the chase and prove that your detective skills are second to none! Parker & Lane Criminal Justice is waiting for you.

- Help expose the hidden killer before another victim falls!

- Look for evidence while investigating 9 different locations

- Master 18 mini games based on forensic investigation

- Examine clues and analyze objects using forensic techniques

- Play through 60 extraordinary story levels and 30 extra challenge levels

- Complete your case file by collecting diamonds

- Conquer daily challenges to earn extra diamonds for your case file

- Beat your high score with a choice of 15 awesome endless levels

Try the first few levels for free! To access the full game, you can either unlock everything with an in-app purchase, or continue playing the free version with ads.

