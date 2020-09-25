ParkGuide is a detailed guidebook of all of America's National Parks, collating National Park Service information, live weather/park alert data, curated highlights/hidden gems for each park, and multi-park trip itineraries.

Features:

Detailed info on all designated US National Parks, including location, live weather & alerts, activities, terrains, pet/bike friendly, popularity, highlights, hidden gems and more!

Various search, sort & filter options for every park. Want to know every park you can visit for free? Has glaciers? Allows climbing? All this and lots more are possible.

Mark parks as visited and/or wishlisted to keep track of your National Park trips

See the parks plotted on a map with their popularity index

Curated trip suggestions and full itineraries for those looking to plan a trip visiting multiple National Parks (with more to be added!)