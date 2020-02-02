X

Parents Day Greeting & Wishes for Android

By LARAS Infotech Free

Developer's Description

By LARAS Infotech

Application contains favorite Happy Parents Day Greeting Cards. Where it is absolutely free and can be used offline (no internet required). Fine and excellent collection of Greeting cards to express and share.

Parents' Day 2016 is a holiday celebrated, annually, on the fourth Sunday of July that combines the concepts of a Fathers' Day and Mothers' Day. It is a day that commemorates parenthood and appreciates all parents (including mothers, fathers, grandmothers and grandfathers, great-grandmothers and great-grandfathers, stepmothers and stepfathers, and foster mothers and fathers) as well as their contribution to society.

The establishment of Parents Day affords a wonderful opportunity for communities, organizations, churches, mosques, synagogues and temples to honour exemplary parents and to encourage families everywhere to invest in our most precious resource our children

In every culture and time period, the family has stood as the most fundamental human institution. Family is the starting point of life, the sustainer of well-being, and the school of love. A family begins with the joining together of man and woman, husband and wife, becoming father and mother and parents. The most powerful of human bonds is the parent-child relationship. Commitment to family has always been a core value.

Powerful Features ++ ++

$ Click Next And Previous to view images..

$ Alternately, Long Press The Message Or Image For Sharing. Also it Could Be Shared By Share Button

$ Share On WatsApp, Line, Messenger, .. Etc and other social Media

$ Set Pictures As Wallpapers.

$ Application Interface Is Very User Friendly

$ Beautiful Ready-Made Cards And Pre Built Messages

$ Application Is 100 % Free For Download.

$ This Application Is Compatible With Phones And Tablets, Even Works With Different Versions Of Android.

$ Helps To Express Oneself. At Times We Do Not Find Adequate Words To Express What We Want To Convey.

This Application Useful To Find Appropriate Image, Message Or Quote To express.

If you Are Searching for an App To Send Happy Parents Day Your Parents or MoM & Dad, I bet this Is The Best App. .

We hope you would like this App, if there is anything you think could be improved, please feel free to leave a comment or send an email; and if you liked how it works you can qualify us so we can always keep working to offer the best.

So Download The App Now And Enjoy.

Thanks A Lot

Full Specifications

What's new in version 7.0.0

General

Release February 2, 2020
Date Added February 2, 2020
Version 7.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Facebook

Free
Keep up with your friends, share your story, like, and comment on various posts and articles.
Android
Facebook

Instagram

Free
Capture and share the world's moments, and customize your photos with filter effects.
Android
Instagram

Grindr - Gay chat

Free
Find guys close to you for chatting and meeting anywhere in the world.
Android
Grindr - Gay chat

Pinterest

Free
Looking for creative ideas?
Android
Pinterest

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping