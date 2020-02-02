Application contains favorite Happy Parents Day Greeting Cards. Where it is absolutely free and can be used offline (no internet required). Fine and excellent collection of Greeting cards to express and share.

Parents' Day 2016 is a holiday celebrated, annually, on the fourth Sunday of July that combines the concepts of a Fathers' Day and Mothers' Day. It is a day that commemorates parenthood and appreciates all parents (including mothers, fathers, grandmothers and grandfathers, great-grandmothers and great-grandfathers, stepmothers and stepfathers, and foster mothers and fathers) as well as their contribution to society.

The establishment of Parents Day affords a wonderful opportunity for communities, organizations, churches, mosques, synagogues and temples to honour exemplary parents and to encourage families everywhere to invest in our most precious resource our children

In every culture and time period, the family has stood as the most fundamental human institution. Family is the starting point of life, the sustainer of well-being, and the school of love. A family begins with the joining together of man and woman, husband and wife, becoming father and mother and parents. The most powerful of human bonds is the parent-child relationship. Commitment to family has always been a core value.

