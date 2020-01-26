The mission of Parenting Todays Teens is to provide as many resources as possible to help parents as they walk with their child through the oftentimes-turbulent teenage years. These resources include books, curriculum sets, parenting conferences, articles, newsletters, and our radio program.

Parenting Todays Teens addresses topics that are relevant to todays teen culture, Biblical in nature, and practical in application to prepare both parent and child for the adolescent years.

Topics address such issues as Parent Roles in Teen Dating, Hope of Restoration, Blended Families, Rules and Grace, and Faith and Parenting.

Programs feature special guests such as James MacDonald, Tim Kimmel, and Deedee Mayer, and all programs are hosted by teen expert Mark Gregston and radio veteran Wayne Shepherd.

