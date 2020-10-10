Parcel is the place for all of your online browsing and purchases. Stay sane, stay organized. Keep track, keep within budget.

> End the curse of 1000 browser tabs - no more moving from tab to tab to compare items across retailers. Save it all in an organized way and easily see it all together when you need to make decisions.

> Death to the trendy impulse buy - take the time to curate a wardrobe that you really love and that works for your real life

> Get what you want and what you need - create categories and checklists of the items you know you need

> Feel great about every dollar you spend - keep track of how the items youre browsing stack up against your budget.