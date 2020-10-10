Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Parcel - ThisIsParcel.com for iOS

By Maki Fund, Inc. Free

Developer's Description

By Maki Fund, Inc.

Parcel is the place for all of your online browsing and purchases. Stay sane, stay organized. Keep track, keep within budget.

> End the curse of 1000 browser tabs - no more moving from tab to tab to compare items across retailers. Save it all in an organized way and easily see it all together when you need to make decisions.

> Death to the trendy impulse buy - take the time to curate a wardrobe that you really love and that works for your real life

> Get what you want and what you need - create categories and checklists of the items you know you need

> Feel great about every dollar you spend - keep track of how the items youre browsing stack up against your budget.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.11

General

Release October 10, 2020
Date Added October 10, 2020
Version 1.0.11

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Emirates Loto

Free
Collect, Play, Win.
iOS
Emirates Loto

Popcart: Find Supplies Online

Free
Find Supplies & Compare Prices.
iOS
Popcart: Find Supplies Online

Ajkerdeal

Free
Ajkerdeal Limited.
iOS
Ajkerdeal

Dutch Bros Shop

Free
Coffee, Drinkware, & Merch.
iOS
Dutch Bros Shop

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now