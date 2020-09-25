Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Parallel Account - Clone account & Multi parallel for Android

By MAXWELL Whitelaw Free

Developer's Description

By MAXWELL Whitelaw

Help you parallel the apps account and games account on your phone, support most apps and games, such as WhatsApp, Facebook, etc.

Did you have to frequently switch different account of same app on your phone?

Have you ever used two or more phones for keeping your accounts online just in case of missing any message from WhatsApp?

Now, here you can perfectly solve your problem!

Main use

Parallel multiple accounts, and online at the same time, easily balance life and work.

The normal can add second account, the advanced can add third or even unlimited accounts.

Support almost all social apps and popular games.

Data from different accounts will not interfere with each other.

Easily switch between multiple accounts to effectively manage different accounts.

Use details

In "Add App", you can add second account, third account, or even tenth account for app or game.

Press and hold the app icon to add a desktop icon, eliminating the cumbersome startup steps.

Points to note

Add Parallel Account to the whitelist of some clean-up apps to prevent closing certain apps to ensure normal message reception.

Parallel Account itself does not take up much memory, but internally running applications actually consume them.

Privacy protection

Parallel Account only helps users parallel app accounts and game accounts on their phones. It does not collect any personal information of users, please rest assured to use!

When you encounter problems or make suggestions, you can leave a message in the comments, or send us the content and screenshots by email, thank you!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.5.0

General

Release September 25, 2020
Date Added September 25, 2020
Version 3.5.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now