Help you parallel the apps account and games account on your phone, support most apps and games, such as WhatsApp, Facebook, etc.

Did you have to frequently switch different account of same app on your phone?

Have you ever used two or more phones for keeping your accounts online just in case of missing any message from WhatsApp?

Now, here you can perfectly solve your problem!

Main use

Parallel multiple accounts, and online at the same time, easily balance life and work.

The normal can add second account, the advanced can add third or even unlimited accounts.

Support almost all social apps and popular games.

Data from different accounts will not interfere with each other.

Easily switch between multiple accounts to effectively manage different accounts.

Use details

In "Add App", you can add second account, third account, or even tenth account for app or game.

Press and hold the app icon to add a desktop icon, eliminating the cumbersome startup steps.

Points to note

Add Parallel Account to the whitelist of some clean-up apps to prevent closing certain apps to ensure normal message reception.

Parallel Account itself does not take up much memory, but internally running applications actually consume them.

Privacy protection

Parallel Account only helps users parallel app accounts and game accounts on their phones. It does not collect any personal information of users, please rest assured to use!

When you encounter problems or make suggestions, you can leave a message in the comments, or send us the content and screenshots by email, thank you!