Bake and decorate delicious pies in Papa's Bakeria To Go!

-- ABOUT THE GAME --

After missing out on your dream job, Papa Louie helps you out by hiring you to run Papa's Bakeria, a brand-new restaurant located in Whiskview Mall! This big-time bakery serves the most sought-after pies in town, and gets plenty of foot traffic from some of the pickiest customers around.

You'll need to prepare pies with delicious crusts and flavorful fillings, then top the pie with various crust designs, meringues, or crumbles before popping it in the oven. After the pie has baked, it's time to decorate it with a wide array of drizzles, shakers, and toppings before serving a slice to your hungry customers. Whiskview Mall is decorated to celebrate different holidays throughout the year, and you'll unlock new festive ingredients as you go for delicious seasonal pies.

-- GAME FEATURES --

NEW FEATURES - All of your favorite features from other versions of Papa's restaurants are now available in this "To Go" game, redesigned and reimagined for smaller screens!

HOLIDAY FLAVORS - Celebrate the seasons at Whiskview Mall with tasty holiday flavors! Your customers will order delicious pies made with seasonal ingredients. You'll unlock new fillings, crust designs, syrups, and toppings for each holiday of the year, and your customers will love trying these festive flavors.

SERVE SPECIAL RECIPES - Earn Special Recipes from your customers, and serve them as the Daily Special in the Bakeria! Each Special has a bonus you can earn for serving a prime example of that recipe. Master each special to earn a special prize!

CUSTOMIZE YOUR WORKERS - Play as Timm or Cecilia, or create your own custom character to work in the bakery! You can also show off your holiday spirit with a massive variety of holiday outfits and clothing for your workers. Choose unique color combinations for each item of clothing, and create your own style with millions of combinations!

SPECIAL DELIVERY - Some customers don't want to come all the way to Whiskview Mall for fresh pies. When you start taking phone orders, customers can call to place their order, and you'll hire a Driver to help take and deliver orders to their homes instead!

COLLECT STICKERS - Complete a variety of tasks and achievements while playing to earn colorful Stickers for your collection. Each customer has a set of three favorite Stickers: Earn all three and you'll be rewarded with a brand-new outfit to give to that customer!

DECORATE THE SHOP - Customize the Bakeria lobby with themed furniture and decorations for each holiday of the year! Mix and match your favorite styles, or add items that match the current holiday so customers won't mind waiting longer for their food.

CLIPPING COUPONS - Missing your favorite customer? Send them a coupon with the help of your friendly mailman, Vincent! Customers love a good deal, and will promptly arrive to order another meal. Coupons are great for completing quests for Stickers and for strategically leveling up customers!

DAILY MINI-GAMES - Play Foodini's famous Mini-Games after each workday to earn new furniture for your lobby and new clothing for your workers.

-- MORE FEATURES --

- Hands-on pie shop in the Papa Louie universe

- All new controls and gameplay features designed for touchscreens

- Multi-task between building, baking, and topping pies

- Custom chefs and drivers

- 12 separate holidays to unlock, each with more ingredients

- Earn and master 40 unique Special Recipes

- 90 colorful Stickers to earn for completing tasks

- 126 customers to serve with unique orders

- Use Stickers to unlock new outfits for your customers

- 123 ingredients to unlock