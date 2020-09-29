Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Panther VPN. Fast & Secure WiFi Protection for Android

By marketing66 Free

Developer's Description

By marketing66

Panther VPN - Fast application will allow you to access the blocked content (Websites or Apps) behind the firewall. Besides that, This application also encrypts your connection which you can browse the internet privately and securely.

One-tap protection start an encrypted connection in one tap!

Best location enjoy instant VPN protection as youre automatically matched with the best server based on your location.

Access blocked content - hide your location and binge on your favorite shows and movies at excellent speed!

24/7 support via live chat ask us questions and well be happy to help with anything!

+ Network test: Test WiFi speed, check your upload and download speed.

+ WiFi protector: Our Panther VPN guarantees safe connect during changing IP and protect your internet from hackers. Internet access will be safer than ever

Panther VPN 2020 will help you to allow the blocked websites or apps like social network websites, watch videos, movies, and games. You can unblock the Geo-restrictions for any social websites or apps and you will easily access all these websites or apps without any resistance.

What is a VPN

VPN stands for Virtual Private Network. When connecting to a VPN server through Augustro VPN for example - it sets up a secured and encrypted connection to the server in another country. Because of the encryption process the data cannot be filtered or blocked. If you live in India for example, when connect to a VPN server in US, your traffic would look like coming from the United States, instead of India.

Why using a VPN

With a VPN, you are not only able to unblock Geo-restricted or censored services, such as Facebook, Pandora and YouTube; your online privacy and security will be greatly improved as youll be surfing the web anonymously.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.2.2

General

Release September 29, 2020
Date Added September 29, 2020
Version 2.2.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now