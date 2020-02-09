X

Panda's Carnival - BabyBus for iOS

Do you feel like you cant get enough of fun every time you go to the carnival? Does your allowance run out before the fun runs out? Download Baby Pandas Carnival today and play popular carnival games in the comfort of your home. No more lines to wait in, no more deciding on what to play while there is still money left, and no more waiting for the carnival to come to town!

We have seven popular carnival games here.

1.Fishing can be tricky sometimes. Try your skills here.

2.Dont you just love the sound of coins falling down?

3.Running out of game coins? Try your luck at the Lucky Smash!

4.Not only do we have games, snacks are also provided!

Are you ready for endless fun at Baby Pandas Carnival? Lets go!

Fun features:

1.Seven of the most popular carnival games are available here.

2.Exquisite art work and sound effects will bring you a realistic experience.

3.Play through Baby Pandas Carnival with just the touch of your finger.

What's new in version 9.27.0013

Release February 9, 2020
Date Added February 9, 2020
Version 9.27.0013

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
