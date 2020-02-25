Just tap and drag the pancake & milkshake towards the two challengers. So carefully make your timing with the cake and milkshake move.

The Game is all about bunny and kitty challenge. Just move the shake and cake on screen towards the bunny and kitty to get a high score because these both have eating challenge. You can get score by serving food to these both challengers. Just watch out how much cakes they eat at a time.

You have just five lives if you bring wrong food then you will lose one life. Try your best to make the selection right.

Pancake & Milkshake Challenge is a very simple food game but yet challenging. Pancake & Milkshake Challenge is very simple to play just move your finger left/right to serve the correct food to your player, that way they will get more healthy.

Features:

- Just tap and swipe.

- Five lives in each game.

- Simple but very challenging.

How to Play:

- Use interactive controls to play the game.

- Tap and swipe.

- Kity and bunny challenges of food.