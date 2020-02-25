X

Pancake & Milkshake Challenge for Android

By Spunky Free

Developer's Description

By Spunky

Just tap and drag the pancake & milkshake towards the two challengers. So carefully make your timing with the cake and milkshake move.

The Game is all about bunny and kitty challenge. Just move the shake and cake on screen towards the bunny and kitty to get a high score because these both have eating challenge. You can get score by serving food to these both challengers. Just watch out how much cakes they eat at a time.

You have just five lives if you bring wrong food then you will lose one life. Try your best to make the selection right.

Pancake & Milkshake Challenge is a very simple food game but yet challenging. Pancake & Milkshake Challenge is very simple to play just move your finger left/right to serve the correct food to your player, that way they will get more healthy.

Features:

- Just tap and swipe.

- Five lives in each game.

- Simple but very challenging.

How to Play:

- Use interactive controls to play the game.

- Tap and swipe.

- Kity and bunny challenges of food.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release February 25, 2020
Date Added February 25, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Ludo King

Free
Play the royal game of kings with friends, family and kids, recall your childhood.
Android
Ludo King

Catan Universe

Free
Build roads and cities, negotiate skillfully and become ruler of Catan.
Android
Catan Universe

Voxel - 3D Color by Number & Pixel Coloring Book

Free
Choose from a variety of beautiful 3D templates, follow the numbers and color box, and bring these color block to life.
Android
Voxel - 3D Color by Number & Pixel Coloring Book

Ludo Game

Free
Play Ludo online with friends and offline with bot.
Android
Ludo Game

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping