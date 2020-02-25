X

Pancake Cooking- food maker & bakery shop game for iOS

By Kashif Mahmood Free

Developer's Description

By Kashif Mahmood

Do you want to cook them and decorate them by yourself? Well, then you are at the right place. Super crazy chefs! Its time to try pancake cooking in this fun filled bakery story. Learn how to whip up delicious and mouthwatering pancakes in no time through easy to follow instructions in this baking and cooking game. So, have a try, test your creativity, cooking skills and see how good you are!

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release February 25, 2020
Date Added February 25, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

BEYBLADE BURST app

Free
BEYBLADE BURST is taking the world by storm.
iOS
BEYBLADE BURST app

Tamagotchi ON

Free
A Tamagotchi communication app for smartphones and tablets.
iOS
Tamagotchi ON

FURBY CONNECT World

Free
Connect to a virtual world of surprises with the Furby Connect World app.
iOS
FURBY CONNECT World

Coin Adventure

Free
A Reel Good Time.
iOS
Coin Adventure

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping