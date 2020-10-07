Join or Sign In

PanSirius Radio & Music Stations for Android

By holilabfree Free

Developer's Description

By holilabfree

PanSirius Radio & Music or sirius premium stations is a new word in the world of radio

Discover your favorite live radio stations. PanSirius Radio will open the world of music to you.

We created this simplest and easiest music radio, which included the best and most popular radio stations, you can choose music genres to your taste (pop music, pandora gospel music, rap music, pop music and many other ).

And please don't confuse this app with siriusxm free radio or sirius satellite radio. this is a internet radio but not satellite radio this app has no connection with free radio sirius xm.

sirius is the name of the star and it inspired us.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release October 7, 2020
Date Added October 7, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
