PanSirius Radio & Music or sirius premium stations is a new word in the world of radio

Discover your favorite live radio stations. PanSirius Radio will open the world of music to you.

We created this simplest and easiest music radio, which included the best and most popular radio stations, you can choose music genres to your taste (pop music, pandora gospel music, rap music, pop music and many other ).

And please don't confuse this app with siriusxm free radio or sirius satellite radio. this is a internet radio but not satellite radio this app has no connection with free radio sirius xm.

sirius is the name of the star and it inspired us.