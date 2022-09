Pan Aero Weight and Balance for Fokker 70 and Fokker 100.

Allows to print the loadsheet, E-mail the loadsheet, Store loadsheet in OMS database and send LDM (load distribution messages).

If your company is using Pan Aero OMS, the App will download your aeroplane configuration from the OMS server. If your company is not using Pan Aero OMS, you will have to contact Pan Aero.