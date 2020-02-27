This app provide Pakistan Stock Market (PSX) financial information for the stock investor in Pakistan.

Do you need to stay on top of the stock market? This app is designed to help you get stock quotes, news and stock futures. All of them are in a great application.

Our Stock screened examines the Pakistan stock market (KSE ALL, KSE 100 Stock Exchange) and shows you the most potential stocks financial data for investment. You can perform basic stock analysis, stock technical analysis, and read the latest stock news - the ALL-IN-ONE app!

Get real-time data of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) with market financial data including fundamentals and technicals indicator signals, and your favorite stocks watchlist in app.

*) You can track any PSX stock portfolio in real time.

*) See historical data of stocks such as EPS price history and Volume.

*) See stock prices and KSE 100, KSE 30 index move in real time with Pakistan interbank rates.

*) Dividend will add in future.

Pakistan Stocks Exchange app Features

- All Pakistan registers stocks including Karachi exchange, Islamabad and Lahore exchange.

- Filter stocks by indices KSE 100, KSE 30 etc

- Stock screener with stock pricing, revenue and PE ratio

- Complete analysis record of moving average and Fundamental data.

- Company technical data including RSI, pivot point support and resistance.

- Company Income, earning and cash flow details of last 3 years.

- Search stock by name and short name or symbol.

- Add your favorite stock in your favorite watch list

Currency exchange rates

Track currency exchange rates: USD/EURO, USD/YEN, USD/CAD, USD/INR, USD/WON, and more.

Note: After Peshawar(K-P), Islamabad (ISE) and Lahore stock exchange (LSE) merge with Karachi stock exchange (KSE) it is knows as Pakistan stock exchange (PSX).