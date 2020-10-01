Join or Sign In

Pak Digital Services | Number Trace 2020 for Android

By New Creative Apps Free

Developer's Description

By New Creative Apps

Pak Digital Services is an online tracking tool that provides you almost all of the Pakistani Electronic Services, so you can track and instantly save your time.

Now it's easy to find out

all Digital Services provided by Government of Pakistan and Private Organizations of Pakistan to get benefit from them through your smart phone.

By Using Pak Digital Services App you can Access All Pakistani E-Services.

This App Save your Time to Find E Websites. By Using this app you feel free.

In This App You Can Check Any Number Detail of 2020 and CNIC Details Free Of Cost

IN This App We Add Person Tracker And Live Tracker To Get Number Data Free And Fast.

Sim Database App Is The most Popular app in Pakistan. This App Provide You Number Ownership and Other Mobile Numbers. The Best Thing Is that this App Provide You Accurate Number Owner Name , CNIC Number and Address.

Features in App:

Check any Number details

License Verification

Vehicle Registration

Wapda Bill Checker (All Cities Of Pakistan)

Domicile Verification

Number Location

Currency Converter

CNIC Information

Land Record

All Numbers Information

Number Trace 2019

Person Tracker

Pakistan All Number Database

2019 Database Of All Sims

2020 Database Include

Vehicle Verification

Check Number

Electricity Bill

License Verification

Hajj Info

Hajj Application Tracking

Pay PTCL Bill

Passport Verification

Land Verification

HEC Info

FBR

NTN Info

Passport Tracking

Online FIR

Online Text

Now you can easily track all Pakistan Electric Supply Bills Online on a Single Click.

we provide best Digital services platform of Pakistan our platform includes,

WAPDA Bills checking,

check electricity bill online fesco,mepco,gepco,hesco,qesco,pesco,lesco,iesco,sepco,k-electric bills,sngpl bill,ssgcl bill,ptcl bill,all wasa bill.

Just Download And Make Your Life Easy.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release October 1, 2020
Date Added October 1, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
