Paint.io is an area drawing competitive io game. Paint the biggest draw/paint io !
Use your brush to paint the area in draw io paint game !
If you draw more than other io players, then you will become the best paint.io player !
Game Features:
-- Use your finger to control brush !
-- Draw across other paint.io players to increase your score !
-- When you paint over other draw io players, their score will decrease, yours will increase !
-- Time to time, players with lowest score will be eliminated !
The last one survive is the winner !
Try to paint areas as much as you can !
Repaint the area and cover as much as possible!
Have fun in Paint.io:)
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.