X

Paint.io for Android

By Hex Angle Gaming Free

Developer's Description

By Hex Angle Gaming

Paint.io is an area drawing competitive io game. Paint the biggest draw/paint io !

Use your brush to paint the area in draw io paint game !

If you draw more than other io players, then you will become the best paint.io player !

Game Features:

-- Use your finger to control brush !

-- Draw across other paint.io players to increase your score !

-- When you paint over other draw io players, their score will decrease, yours will increase !

-- Time to time, players with lowest score will be eliminated !

The last one survive is the winner !

Try to paint areas as much as you can !

Repaint the area and cover as much as possible!

Have fun in Paint.io:)

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.9

General

Release January 5, 2020
Date Added January 5, 2020
Version 1.0.9

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Subway Surfers

Free
Strike against obstacles with your dodging accomplices in the most daring chase.
Android
Subway Surfers

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

$4.99
Get back to Vice City.
Android
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Minecraft

$7.49
Embark on adventures complete with limitless possibilities as you build, mine, battle, and explore the infinite worlds.
Android
Minecraft

Gems Journey

Free
Gems Journey, classic and addictive match-3 type game!It's aim is to complete the assigned goals in given moves or seconds.Gems Journey has various...
Android
Gems Journey

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping