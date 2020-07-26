Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Painnt is the ultimate photo editor. Turn your photos into art masterpieces, or awesome cartoon photos. If you like digital art, you'll love Painnt!
Choose from our selection of 2000+ filters, ranging from classical art (with Van Gogh or Picasso styles) that you'll want to frame and hang, to cartoon sketches that belong right in a comic book.
Painnt edits your pics using AI deep dream for generating realistic painting results and awesome cartoons, all in a single photo editor.
CUSTOM STYLES
Dont wait for us to add new filters to the app (which we regularly do). Create a custom filter out of any image, painting or photograph you like. You can share them with other community members, too!
This free app limits output resolution and adds a watermark; you can unlock the entire library, hide watermarks and ads, use custom styles and enable high resolution via an in-app subscription.
PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION SERVICE
By purchasing a subscription, you can unlock all of Painnt's Premium features:
- Access the entire app library
- Process your photos in HD
- Create custom-style filters
- Hide app watermark
Length of subscription:
- 1 week subscription - $0.99
- 1 month subscription - $1.99
- 1 year subscription (best value) - $9.99
Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase
Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period
Account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period, for the same period and price (weekly, monthly, or yearly).
Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the user's Account Settings after purchase
Any unused portion of a free trial period, if offered, will be forfeited when the user purchases a subscription to that publication, where applicable
Privacy Policy and Terms of Use: http://moonlighting.io/privacy