Worried youre going to forget something important on your next trip? Not anymore! With Pack This, youll never forget a thing again.

**Now with a vacation countdown timer included for free!**

Pack This will be your go-to app to prep for those upcoming getaways, whether big or small. Easily categorize and itemize everything you and the rest of the crew need to do and bring along for every adventure.

Simply set up your trip dates, whos going with you, and start building your Pack This lists

Categorize lists the way YOU want to. We wont overwhelm you with pre-populated headings and items you dont need or care about. And once youve built one list, weve made it easy to duplicate and modify it for similar trips in the future.

We know planning often gets spearheaded by one lucky person in the group. If you are that special someone (and we think you are if your reading this!), adding fellow travelers and tagging them for each task makes your life a whole lot simpler. When your list is complete, email it to each of your travel mates so theres no confusion on whos supposed to bring what.

We didnt stop there

Here are a couple of other features we think youll love:

* Trip countdown clock that keeps a tally of how many days until you take off

* Real-time weather updates (which will make sure you dont forget an umbrella or a sweater)

Be the ultimate leader of the pack with Pack This!

P.S. We live for your feedback and would love to hear how you like Pack This. Please leave us a review on the App Store and tell us how were doing, what you love, and what youd like to see.

P.P.S. Please email support@journohq.com with any issues or help you need. Mak or Ann will respond to you quickly! Safe travels!