The PaC@Gov mobile application is developed by the Accountant-Generals Department to provide Singapore Government serving officers and pensioners with convenient access to their pay, claims and medical bills information. They can submit claims on-the-go and receive notifications anytime, anywhere.

Date of official launch: 6 February 2017

If you have any query on the application, please send it to us via the Help icon on the menu page. By downloading, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Statement of the PaC@Gov Mobile App.