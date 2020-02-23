X

PSL 2020 Schedule & Live Updates- DP Maker for Android

By Apps Entertainment Free

Developer's Description

By Apps Entertainment

Here is detailed app for PSL 5 and teams, players and their history in the PSL.

The PSL 5 app covers the following team:

1. Quetta Gladiators

2. Karachi Kings

3. Islamabad United

4. Peshawar Zalmi

5. Lahore Qalandars

6. Multan Sultan

App for Pakistan Super League, PSL 2020 5

-> Scores, Fixtures and Results for HBL PSL 2020

-> Daily update of points table of PSL 5

-> Latest news, Features & Exclusive interviews

-> Instance Notification like Win Toss, Fixture and Win Teams

-> All Player details of HBL PSL 5 2020

-> All Teams Details PSL 5 2020

-> Venue detail of all fixture of HBL PSL

-> Update users about each and every moment of the Pakistan Super League.

Photo Editor for PSL 5, 2020

-> Edit your PSL shirt according to your favorite PSL 2020 team

-> DP 2020 Maker for your favorite teams and share on social media

-> Multiple DP's for HBL PSL 5 2020

-> Daily update of PSL DP.

-> Edit your image according to your favorite teams.

-> Capture a new picture with your camera and make awesome DP's for PSL 2020

-> Picked image from gallery and apply your support image.

-> Apply various Psl 2020 DP and PSL Logo on your photo.

-> Save picture and easily share to your friends and share on social media

Highlight for PSL 5 200 , PAKISTAN SUPER LEAGUE

-> Daily update all PLS matches matches

-> see highlight of your favorite team

-> save highlight and watch later

-> Favorite match moment of PSL 5 2020

Tag

PSL

PSL 2020 Schedule

PSL 2020 app

Live PSL Score

If you have any suggestions, please feel free to contact us and give your value able feedback about

Live Update For PSL 2020 Schedule

Tell us how we improve the quality of Live Update For PSL 2020.

