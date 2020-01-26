X

PSL 2020 PSL 2020 Schedule & Photo Frames for Android

By Charizard Tech Free

Developer's Description

By Charizard Tech

Pakistan Super League season 5 cricket app contains details of all players, team, stats, venues, and schedule related to all season. PSL 5 app provides the fastest way to update all their users about the PSL. PSL schedule 2020 contains complete schedule of season 5 from match one to the final match, which includes time and venue and the facts and figure of the match. PSL 2020-Pakistan Super League 2020(Schedule) is the place where you can know everything about the cricket league. PSL points table contains post-match points of every team. The points table contains the match team has won, the match tied, and the net run rate of the match. PSL cricket app contains photo frames of your favorite team. Capture a nice picture of yourself and edit using PSL 2020 photo frames and save the picture by supporting your favorite PSL 2020 team. Photo frames for Karachi Kings, photo frames for Peshawar Zalmi, photo frames for Multan Sultans, photo frames for Islamabad United, photo frames for Lahore Qalanadars, photo frames for Quetta Gladiators.

PSL season 5 contains beautiful venues and stadium where every live match will be played. It contain all beautiful places from Pakistan. PSL 2020 and season 5 contains all six teams players and their stats. From foreign player to emerging player and local player details all in one app.

Features of PSL 5:

Schedule for PSL 5

Pakistan Super League 2020 schedule

psl live score 2020

Photo frames for Karachi Kings

photo frames for Peshawar Zalmi

photo frames for Multan Sultans

photo frames for Lahore Qalanadars

photo frames for Islamabad United

photo frames for Quetta Gladiators

psl photo frames 2020

psl schedule 2020

psl 2020 schedule and time

psl 5 schedule 2020

psl schedule 2020 time table

psl 2020 points table

psl 5 cricket teams

psl 5 best players

. PSL 2020 Schedule & Photo Frames

. PSL 2020 Schedule

Permissions:

INTERNET

STORAGE

CAMERA

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.0

General

Release January 26, 2020
Date Added January 26, 2020
Version 1.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

