Secure and easy tool to manage your PSE&G account on the go - sign in, pay your bill and review your energy use.

Already registered for a PSE&G My Account? Use your user name and password to log in.

Not registered? Easily register via the PSEG app.

Use the app to:

- Make payments

- Compare and manage energy usage

- Report an outage

- Manage payment options

- Contact PSE&G customer service

Powerful features:

- Easy sign on with touch/face ID

- Bill & payment alerts

- Outage status notifications

