Secure and easy tool to manage your PSE&G account on the go - sign in, pay your bill and review your energy use.
Already registered for a PSE&G My Account? Use your user name and password to log in.
Not registered? Easily register via the PSEG app.
Use the app to:
- Make payments
- Compare and manage energy usage
- Report an outage
- Manage payment options
- Contact PSE&G customer service
Powerful features:
- Easy sign on with touch/face ID
- Bill & payment alerts
- Outage status notifications
