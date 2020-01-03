X

PRO.4 Mobile:

The new PRO.4 Mobile app for iOS provides access to some PRO.4 applications directly from your mobile phone. Optimised for interfaces on any iOS device, PRO.4 Mobile provides access to certain PRO.4 functionalities in PRO.4 cloud.

These functionalities are from areas:

- QUAMA (Quality management system)

- Document system

- WTT (working evidence)

- iSUPPORT (project management)

- CRM

- Mail book

About PRO.4:

PRO.4 Is a suite of open business apps that covers ERP with integrate support of business processes.

The mobile app offers a smooth and friendly user experience that has been carefully built to ensure quick and seamless user adoption.

