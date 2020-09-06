ERPLY Point of Sale integrated with Cayan Payments and Star Printers

Accept card payments via WiFi using Cayan payment terminal and print receipts using Star Micronics PassPRNT app.

Run your POS operations on your iPad from any location with the easy to use iPad mobile POS app by ERPLY.

This software brings the power and functionality of a traditional POS system to a hand held device, giving your business that professional feel without the professional cost.

This iPad app is the perfect Mobile POS solution for:

* Reducing long sales lines at your register

* Outdoor sales, ten sales

* Trade shows

* Sending invoices to customer emails wirelessly

* Service business management

* Or just plain saving money on expensive cash register systems!

You can download the Star Micronics PassPRNT application from: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/star-passprnt/id979827520